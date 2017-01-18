Runaway murder suspect found dead in Vietnam

By Published:
jameca-price

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The estranged husband of a Buffalo native whose body was found in his home is now dead.

The family of Jameca Price told News 4 that Orlando Price appeared to have committed suicide when investigators found his body in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday.

Jameca Price was found dead in 39-year-old Orlando Price’s Georgia condo on Thanksgiving day. Orlando Price emerged as the prime suspect in her death. Family members say Jameca left Orlando after 16 years of marriage.

Price attended Buffalo Public School #80, Highgate Heights Elementary and was a graduate of Buffalo Performing Arts High School.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s