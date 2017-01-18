Runaway murder suspect found dead in Vietnam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The estranged husband of a Buffalo native whose body was found in his home is now dead.

The family of Jameca Price told News 4 that Orlando Price appeared to have committed suicide when investigators found his body in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday.

Jameca Price was found dead in 39-year-old Orlando Price’s Georgia condo on Thanksgiving day. Orlando Price emerged as the prime suspect in her death. Family members say Jameca left Orlando after 16 years of marriage.

Price attended Buffalo Public School #80, Highgate Heights Elementary and was a graduate of Buffalo Performing Arts High School.