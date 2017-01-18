Speeding teen arrested driving her sisters to dance lessons

AMHERST, NY (WIVB) – New York State Police say they stopped a speeding 15-year old driver on the I-290 in the Town of Amherst. She had her two sisters, a 10 year old and a 3-year old, strapped into the backseat of the car. The teen told police she was driving them to dance lessons.

The teen’s mother, Denise Townsend-Wacker of Tonawanda, allegedly asked her daughter to drive her sisters to class because she did not feel well. The mom was arrested and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were taken by a family member and the NYS Child Abuse and Maltreatment Registry were contacted.

Townsend Walker was issued an appearance ticket for Amherst Court in February.