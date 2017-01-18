Speeding teen arrested driving her sisters to dance lessons

By Published:
Denise Townsend-Wacker

AMHERST, NY (WIVB) – New York State Police say they stopped a speeding 15-year old driver on the I-290 in the Town of Amherst.  She had her two sisters, a 10 year old and a 3-year old, strapped into the backseat of the car.  The teen told police she was driving them to dance lessons.

The teen’s mother, Denise Townsend-Wacker of Tonawanda, allegedly asked her daughter to drive her sisters to class because she did not feel well.  The mom was arrested and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were taken by a family member and the NYS Child Abuse and Maltreatment Registry were contacted.

Townsend Walker was issued an appearance ticket for Amherst Court in February.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s