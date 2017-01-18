Woman leaving church hit and killed in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman who was hit while crossing Eggert Road near Main Street this morning has died. Amherst Police say she was pinned under the vehicle during the accident. Paramedics rushed her to ECMC.

Accident investigators believe the woman was trying to cross the street to get to her car. “She had gone to church at St. Benedict’s and was crossing the street. Her car was parked in the lot on the opposite side,” Captain Patrick McKenna said.

Police are talking to the driver trying to find out what led to the accident. Officers aren’t sure if it was too dark for the driver to see the pedestrian. They tell News 4 they’re also checking to see whether the driver was speeding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

