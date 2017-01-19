2 facing drug charges after traffic stop leads to chase

By Published:
wilson-and-shoup

TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say they had to chase someone down after a traffic stop in the Town of Holland.

A deputy pursued Buffalo resident Jamie Wilson, 47, after pulling him over around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say Wilson fled into the woods, but he was eventually captured. During the chase, Wilson was allegedly seen throwing things.

A K9 team was able to find packages of heroin in the woods, the Sheriff’s Office says.

During the chase, another deputy took the vehicle’s passenger into custody.

Both Wilson and Buffalo resident Jamie Shoup, 26, were charged with criminal possession of heroin and drug-related misdemeanor charges. Wilson was also charged with destroying evidence, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and a number of traffic and vehicle violations.

Wilson and Shoup were committed to the Erie County Holding Center pending their arraignment in court.

(Monty, the dog who allegedly helped find heroin.)
