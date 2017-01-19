AG Schneiderman offers guidance on ‘sanctuary’ immigration policies

The Associated Press Published:
Eric Schneiderman
FILE - In this May 5, 2015, file photo, New York State Attorney Eric Schneiderman speaks during a Law Day event at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is offering local governments guidance on how they can put laws and policies in place to limit their participation in federal immigration enforcement activities under the Trump administration.

Schneiderman issued the guidance on Thursday.

He says public safety depends on trust between law enforcement and communities. The Democrat says no local law enforcement agency should have to put that trust at risk to carry out Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s “draconian immigration policies.”

The guidance says local New York law enforcement agencies can take several steps. They include refusing to enforce non-judicial civil immigration warrants and denying requests from federal officials to hold onto people in custody who haven’t been charged for more than 48 hours.

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately comment.

