Bills hire Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – One week since formally introducing Sean McDermott as the Bills 20th head coach, the team has hired its offensive coordinator.

Rick Dennison comes to Buffalo after a stint most recently with the Denver Broncos, where he held the same title. He was the Broncos offensive coordinator from 2006-2008. The Houston Texans coordinator from 2010-2013 and then returned to the Broncos for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He also worked as a quarterbacks coach with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014, where he spent time developing Tyrod Taylor.

Dennison has worked the majority of his career with Gary Kubiak, who was the head coach in Houston and Denver, respectively, when Dennison was there. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator while Dennison was in Baltimore. During the time the two coaches were paired up, Kubiak always called play for the offense.

The Colorado State alum has been a part of three super bowl wins and six AFC championships.

The 58-year-old’s offenses have finished in the top 10 three times and 11th twice. His last two seasons, the Broncos finished 16th and 27th, respectively.

The hire should come as welcomed news to Bills Pro-Bowl running back LeSean McCoy as Dennison is known for offenses that have a strong zone run game, and play action passes. McCoy finished with 1,267 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in the 2016 season.

Dennison’s hire rounds out the big names in McDermott’s staff. Leslie Frazier will serve as defensive coordinator and Danny Crossman will be in charge of the special teams.