ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been accused of assaulting a child.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says James Haley, 38, assaulted a male child sometime between Saturday and Tuesday.

Haley was arrested at his home and arraigned in Town of Charlotte Court. He faces charges of assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Haley was jailed in Chautauqua County on $10,000 bail.