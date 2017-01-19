Former Bills coach Marv Levy writes children’s book

News 4 Staff Published:
marv-levy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy has written a children’s book about his other favorite team.

Levy is a huge Chicago Cubs fan. They won their first World Series in 108 years last fall.

The 91-year-old Levy hopes his two young grandchildren and other other children take away some valuable lessons from his book.

“Sports is fun,” Levy said. “Celebrate if you win. If you don’t go back to work, never give up — That is the message more than anything.”

The Cubs honored Levy during one of the World Series games at Wrigley Field. He was at Game 7 in their last World Series appearance back in 1945.

He bought a ticket for $1.10 while on furlough during his service in World War II.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s