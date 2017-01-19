Former Bills coach Marv Levy writes children’s book

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy has written a children’s book about his other favorite team.

Levy is a huge Chicago Cubs fan. They won their first World Series in 108 years last fall.

The 91-year-old Levy hopes his two young grandchildren and other other children take away some valuable lessons from his book.

“Sports is fun,” Levy said. “Celebrate if you win. If you don’t go back to work, never give up — That is the message more than anything.”

The Cubs honored Levy during one of the World Series games at Wrigley Field. He was at Game 7 in their last World Series appearance back in 1945.

He bought a ticket for $1.10 while on furlough during his service in World War II.