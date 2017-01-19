Higgins will attend Trump inauguration despite growing boycott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dozens of Democratic lawmakers plan to take a stand and skip Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump.

The number rose sharply after Trump’s criticism of Democrat John Lewis, a Georgia congressman and civil rights icon.

“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis told NBC News during an interview for Sunday’s “Meet the Press.”

President-elect Trump fired back on Twitter that Lewis — who quickly became the focal point of the controversy — was “all talk, no action.”

Despite the boycott, Buffalo’s Brian Higgins, a House Democrat, does plan to attend.

“I consider John Lewis one of this nation’s greatest civil rights champions and a friend,” Higgins stated to News 4. “The President-elect’s comments about Congressman Lewis are in direct contrast to John’s life and legacy.”

In Washington, D.C. for the inauguration ceremonies, Congressman Chris Collins, a Clarence Republican, told News 4 that he’s disappointed with the growing list of Democratic lawmakers boycotting.

“We certainly did not boycott President Obama. We may have disagreed with his policies,” said Collins. “The presidency transcends that level of pettiness.”

“I am just disappointed that they can’t seem to get over the fact that Trump won. But he won. It’s over,” Collins added.

Higgins, who a few years ago stood with John Lewis at the Selma, Alabama site where decades earlier Lewis fought for fair voting rights and was beaten by police, said he plans to be there when Mr. Trump takes the oath of office.

“While I certainly respect the decisions made by my colleagues in the Democratic caucus, I also have great respect for the American tradition of peaceful transition of power,” Higgins stated.

Meanwhile, the Senate’s Democratic leader, New York’s Charles Schumer, will also attend Friday’s inauguration

At the same time, Schumer said he respects the decision by others to boycott.

“I mean, I think each person has to make his or her choice on his own, but I don’t begrudge those who have said they’re going to boycott,” he said.