Man sentenced for role in boat accident that killed Lockport teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who owned a boat involved in a fatal accident was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison.

Early in the morning in June of 2015, Timothy Wisniewski, 51, was on a boat in Ellicott Creek with Gregory Green and Avery Gardner. Green was 17 at the time and Gardner had just turned 16.

Green was high and drunk while driving Wisniewski’s boat. At one point, the three were passing under a bridge, and Gardner fatally hit her head.

Earlier this month, Green was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter, operating a boat while intoxicated and criminally negligent homicide. Green also had his license revoked and was ordered to speak at high schools about the dangers of drunk driving.

Wisniewski was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide last year. He will serve concurrent sentences, and be allowed time served.