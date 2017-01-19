Niagara Falls chocolatier will display intricate art at an inaugural ball

Related Coverage Niagara Falls chocolatier bringing a piece of WNY to an inaugural event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mary Ann Hess of Niagara Falls is a hair stylist by day and chocolatier by night.

For the past few weeks, she’s spent countless hours conceptualizing and creating a display for an inaugural ball.

“A lot of sleepless nights trying to figure out how to do this,” Hess said.

Hess, owns Niagara’s Honeymoon Sweets and has been pouring chocolate, shaping frames, and trimming molds for days.

“It’s going to be bold. It’s going to be big, but it’s going to be very clean.”

The frames were dusted with gold flakes and have an iconic image of Western New York on them.

From Niagara Falls to Fort Niagara, Hess wants people from around the world to see what our region has to offer. “I think Western New York should get seen more.”

People at the inaugural ball will also get to see western New York from the eyes of local photographers. Hess had a contest asking people to submit photos of iconic local images.

“They look absolutely beautiful. It’s an honor to have their pictures in there. Their name will be on the front, showing the different icons they’ve taken photos of.”

Hess’ creation will be displayed at an inaugural ball in Washington D.C. at the Fairmont Hotel. She packed all of the chocolate into her van and traveled there Wednesday night. She’ll set it up in the afternoon and government officials will inspect it. After that…it’s show time.

“I think it’s a thrill and an honor whenever you get to represent your hometown and the people around you,” she said. “I hope they like what we’ve done.”

Hess got this unique opportunity because a woman who puts on the inaugural ball in D.C saw her chocolates in Made in America store. Afterwards, the woman contacted Hess and asked her to be a part of the event.