The Audcast, Episode 15: In a glass case of emotion

An inconsistent Sabres season appears to be driving both fans and unbiased observers a little crazy... why?

The Audcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the fifteenth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon wonder why the Sabres inspire so much hope with wins and so much despair with losses. There have been plenty of both this season, after Buffalo followed up a 4-1 win over Dallas with a 4-3 loss to Toronto, in which they blew a 2-0 lead.

Other topics discussed on the podcast: Robin Lehner’s future, Ryan O’Reilly’s present, Jack Eichel’s next step in the evolution process and what could finally satisfy fans, other than the simple answer of consistent winning.

Click play, or click to download the podcast to your computer or mobile device.

