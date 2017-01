DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Train will make an appearance at Darien Lake this June as part of their Play That Song Tour.

The band will be joined by O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield for the concert on June 20.

Tickets for the show go on sale on January 27 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $26 to $80.50.

They can be bought online at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Here is the video for Train’s “Play That Song”: