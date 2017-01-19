VIDEO: Cheektowaga police looking for possible robbery suspect

Published:
WEB TAG Cheektowaga Police Department, Cuffs, Siren, Badge

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are looking for a person who might have been involved in a forcible robbery from last week.

Police say a forcible robbery occurred on Jan. 12 around 12:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Town of Cheektowaga store.

The person police are looking for is described as a 45-55-year-old black male who was wearing a green jacket and dark pants. He can be seen in this video:

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call Det. Chojnacki at (716) 686-3923, or anonymously text TIP411 (847-411). Those texting are asked to type CPDNY before typing their message.

