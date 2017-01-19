WNY presidential history: Millard Fillmore and Grover Cleveland

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just steps outside of Buffalo City Hall, there’s two statues of former presidents Grover Cleveland and Millard Fillmore. Reminders of their legacies are visible throughout Western New York.

On a national scale, we know Millard Fillmore as the 13th President of the United States. Here in Buffalo, he’s well known for his public service.

“Picture any other president leaving office and devoting their career to their hometown again. That’s what Fillmore did,” said Cynthia Van Ness, Buffalo History Museum Director of Library and Archives.

Fillmore started a number of institutions we still have today like the University at Buffalo, and the Buffalo History Museum. A home he built in East Aurora back in the 1800’s is still there to this day.

Former president Grover Cleveland is known for his meteoric political rise.

“He starts out as an attorney, and then from private practice as an attorney he runs for sheriff, and then in a couple of years he runs for mayor, then he runs for governor, and then he runs for president and this all takes place within about a decade,” said Van Ness.

Van Ness says things Grover Cleveland did in Buffalo set the stage for the rest of his career in politics.

“While he was mayor he was very tough on anything he saw as patronage and waste. That helped build his reputation as his political career took off,” said Van Ness.

Throughout Western New York, there are several streets, hospitals, and even schools named after Fillmore and Cleveland.

“It speaks also to Buffalo’s emergence as a power center that you can be from Buffalo and taken seriously on the national stage and so I think that’s probably one of the reasons we admire them, they were representative of our rise and our prominence,” said Van Ness.