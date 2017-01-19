WNY’ers gear up for DC for the Women’s March on Washington

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of women are expected to leave Buffalo Friday and head to Washington D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington.

Organizers of the march estimate 200,000 people will protest in the nation’s capital Saturday,

“We’ve been through this before, in the 60’s and the 70’s and I feel like we haven’t moved forward at all,” said Prish Moran, Buffalo native.

Moran is one of hundreds of thousands of people heading to the women’s march.

What started as women marching against Trump has now grown into something bigger.

“It’s really women’s rights in particular, all of the Roe v. Wade, the Planned Parenthood cuts the healthcare cuts,” said Moran.

Organizers say many people felt insulted, demonized and threatened during the presidential campaign.

“I didn’t sleep that night, it was shocking for me and then it became disturbing because you started reading the Facebook posts and they were all about fear, they weren’t about hate,” said Christina Abt, Buffalo native.

Women from all walks of life will stand together Saturday. They will be defending human rights and demanding justice and equality for all.

“There are still so many rights that are still unattainable for people around this world, so that’s why people are coming,” said Abt.

“It’s not just women, it’s everyone. It’s that basic “love thy neighbor” and we all feel like that’s threatened at this point,” said Moran.

The march could be one of the biggest rallies since Richard Nixon’s inauguration.

“If we don’t speak out and speak out, it will become unbearable in our society. I think we all have to peacefully represent what’s right,” said Moran.

“Coming to the march isn’t it, it’s what we do after it’s over,” said Abt.

Sister marches are planned for all 50 states and 32 countries around the world. There will be a march in Buffalo on Saturday starting at 12:30pm on Delaware Avenue.