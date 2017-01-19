Young refugees shine in “Fiddler on the Roof” performace

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)-The voices of Our Lady of Hope’s Youth Choir filled the Jewish Repertory Theatre in Getzville Wednesday night.

Tunes from “Fiddler on the Roof” were sang by an all-refugee cast.

News 4 stopped by a rehearsal on Buffalo’s west side Tuesday night.

“My role is one of Tevya’s daughters,” Glorida Htoo said.

She was three when she came to the Buffalo from Thailand. The struggle of starting over, she said, is something she doesn’t know much about.

Zita Manuel was older when she left her home in Myanmer, formerly Burma. She too, played one of Tevya’s daughters.

Choir director Jenny Serniuk said this group is like a family.

“We started out as a really small group, about ten kids, and they were really little but now they’re all teenagers.”

Taking on a show like “Fiddler on the Roof” required a leap of faith, when her co-worker suggested it.

“I said you know that’s a really heavy show, and it’s got a lot of heavy themes, and I knew the kids were growing up so I definitely wanted to challenge them musically and theatrically,” Serniuk said.

Getting the support and attention from the western New York community means a lot, Zita told us.

“I mean just for our communities to like have a voice in Buffalo and for people to see what we’re doing,” she said.

The immigrant community in Buffalo has grown, especially on the city’s west side.

Many of the themes of the musical are universal; faith, family, and love.

There’s one in particular any first generation teenager can relate to; tradition.

“My parents being immigrants and wanting me to keep my sense of heritage,” said 15-year-old Michael Maung.

Maung played a bartender in the show, and took on a lot of singing as well.

He said the story struck a chord with him, because it brought history he’s learned about in school, to life.

“This is basically what happened. The Jews were driven out of their village and you learn about this in school so there’s that connection.”

This group has been in dozens of plays with Our Lady of Hope Church. But still, not all of them were without stage jitters,

Htoo admitted she was nervous before taking stage. She said she didn’t want to trip and fall of her face.

That didn’t happen. It was a solid show, timeless in many ways for it’s young cast.