Buffalo school officials warn of suspicious SUV driver following incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are investigating a complaint involving a man who allegedly approached a high school student.

A Buffalo school official gave details about the complaint. According to the school, a 10th grader was approached by black man in his 40s on Humber Ave. The man was allegedly driving a silver SUV with yellow writing on the side of it.

The school says the man repeatedly asked to the girl to get inside his vehicle. He allegedly continued to follow her until a woman with children saw what was going on. According to the school, the woman told the man to leave the student alone.

The school is asking parents to talk with children about how to avoid strangers and inform them about the suspicious vehicle.

