BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo furniture company is once again involved in the Presidential Inauguration.

Kittinger Furniture Company says they are “honored to have been able to participate in today’s historic inauguration of President Donald Trump.”

Kittinger, a company that has been making furniture since 1866, has been making furniture for the White House since 1970. They have been part of White House Inaugural ceremonies since 2009.