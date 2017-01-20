Man found guilty of attacking Japanese tourist in Niagara Falls

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP modified) — A jury found a western New York man charged with attacking a Japanese tourist in a Niagara Falls park guilty.

A Niagara County Court jury reached a verdict on the robbery, sexual abuse and assault charges against 44-year-old Robert MacLeod, of Niagara Falls.

MacLeod was accused of attacking Koyuki Nakahara in Niagara Falls State Park after she asked him for directions on Christmas night in 2015, when she was traveling with a Japanese tour group.

Nakahara testified this week that MacLeod punched her and molested her. The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse, but Nakahara has previously discussed her case publicly.

MacLeod testified he had a confrontation with another woman, not Nakahara.

