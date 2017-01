NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officers in Niagara Falls want your help.

They say someone hit a teenager riding a bike and then drove off.

This happened on the 1100 block of Ontario Ave. a little after 3 p.m. Thursday.

A 19-year-old man was taken to ECMC. Police say he was hit by a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the collision can call Niagara Falls police at 286-4547.