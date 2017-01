SLOAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A little pig is on the mend. It was the victim of cruel treatment.

The Erie County SPCA says some people in the Town of Sloan found the pig bleeding, with several stab wounds and a cable tie wrapped around its neck last week.

The pig was rushed to a shelter in Tonawanda, where doctors performed surgery.

They say the animal is in guarded condition. The SPCA wants to know who is responsible.