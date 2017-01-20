Police: Man accused of exposing himself in women’s restroom found with hundreds of pills

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda arrested an alleged flasher they say more than 600 pills in their possession.

Authorities received a call of a man who was allegedly exposing himself in a Tim Hortons women’s restroom on Niagara Street Wednesday afternoon.

After they received the call, police detained 32-year-old Amherst resident Kevin McNinch II.

Police say this is what they found in his possession:

470 methadone tablets

178 diazepam tablets

26 gabapentin capsules

suboxone

a switchblade knife

According to police, the alleged narcotics were stolen from a family member. McNinch, who police say was in an impaired state, was taken to ECMC.

He was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.