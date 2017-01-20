Police: Man accused of exposing himself in women’s restroom found with hundreds of pills

By Published:
mcninch

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda arrested an alleged flasher they say more than 600 pills in their possession.

Authorities received a call of a man who was allegedly exposing himself in a Tim Hortons women’s restroom on Niagara Street Wednesday afternoon.

After they received the call, police detained 32-year-old Amherst resident Kevin McNinch II.

Police say this is what they found in his possession:

  • 470 methadone tablets
  • 178 diazepam tablets
  • 26 gabapentin capsules
  • suboxone
  • a switchblade knife

According to police, the alleged narcotics were stolen from a family member. McNinch, who police say was in an impaired state, was taken to ECMC.

He was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s