Protestors march through Buffalo after Trump’s swearing-in

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — About a hundred protestors took to the streets of Buffalo Friday night to protest our newly sworn in President, Donald Trump.

At the same time the local protest was happening, a more violent protest was taking place at our nations capital.

Protestors in Buffalo condemned the rioting.

“Those people are not with the protests, they are anarchists,” said Jamie Diamond, Buffalo protestor.

“That’s not necessary, that doesn’t do any good for the cause,” said Neal Flaig, Buffalo protestor.

The Buffalo Anti-Racism Coalition organized the protest hoping for change, but many of the protestors are doubtful it will happen.

“I don’t want our government, I don’t want our country to fail, but I think he’s running on a platform that will fail,” said Flaig.

Protestors tell us they have just as many doubts about the president’s administration.

“Trump and his administration need to be stopped,” said Diamond.

“His cabinet is totally against LGBTQ rights, against black rights, against Latinos,” said Flaig.

Anti-Trump supporters say all they really want is peace and unity and their rights in tact.

“If we stop looking at a persons appearance, stop looking at who they might love, how they might identify, and look at who they are as a person,” said Diamond.

“We’ve got to stand together and we can’t let our government, our rights our healthcare taken away,” said Flaig.

In Washington D.C. police arrested more than 200 protestors and charged them with rioting. In Buffalo, police told News 4 there were no arrests made during the protest.