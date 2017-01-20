School choice programs being debated in communities as DeVos awaits Senate confirmation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A room filled with excited second graders stands on the second floor at The Charter School for Applied Technologies. Hands pop up, eager to be called on, telling their teacher their answer to the subtraction problem they’re working on.

These students are among the 19% of school-aged children living in the City of Buffalo who attend a non-district school, like a private or charter school. And they can attend these institutions due to school choice.

“Allowing parents to make that choice for where their child gets educated is providing their child with the highest quality education that fits their child and that’s a good thing,” said Andrew Lyle, the principal of the elementary school portion of the Charter School for Applied Technology.

President Trump is proposing a revamp to the education system – favoring giving students more choices by offering vouchers, a plan supported by his nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

The President’s plan incentivizes states who opt into this plan by offering them $20 billion from federal funding if they put in $110 billion from state funds. It’s a significant increase from the current funding spent on school choice. Nationally, $1.9 billion is spent on school choice programs.

“For 250,000 kids who live in poverty, school choice is really a lifeline for these kids,” said Lyle.

Qualifying families would be able to use taxpayer dollars, which usually go to the public district where that student lives, and can apply it toward tuition fees at other schools. Those opposed to the idea say its unconstitutional feeling it combines church and state, as the money can be used at faith-based schools.

“The money really shouldn’t be siphoned off to support religious schools or private schools,” said Peter Stuhlmiller, an educator and president of the Kenton Teacher’s Association.

With the current choice program in New York State, a fraction of the cost per pupil goes back into that student’s home district, even if the student does not go to a district public school. For example, Buffalo Public Schools spend $18,971 per pupil. For a student who attends a school, like the Charter School for Applied Technology, the school receives 65% of that, or $12,647 and the other third, $6,267, goes back to the Buffalo Public School. Under the proposed voucher plan, all of that money would go to the school a student chooses to attend.

“I would really like to think that school choice, charter schools, voucher schools are all working together to make sure that all students are successful,” said Lyle.

Some people worry public schools will suffer if voucher programs are implemented.

“What would be detrimental would be taking those public funds and moving them out of schools so that you lay off teachers, eliminate programs, opportunities, there’s no enrichment,” said Stuhlmiller. “Without that funding, we’re looking at decreased opportunities, poor services, lack of choice in public education. Frankly I’m worried that the kids I’m teaching now won’t become the lawyers and doctors my kids 20 years ago are becoming.”

Others are unsure of how the plan would shake out in New York State where privatized charter schools aren’t allowed but they do how they feel about the current state of the American education system and feel some work must be done on it to help future generations become successful.

“If we can work together to benefit all the kids in the district, I think everybody win,” said Lyle.

For a look at President Trump’s education plan, check out this link.

Under current federal law, students attending continuously failing schools do have school choice where they can attend any school in a district of their choice.