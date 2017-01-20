Stranger danger: man approaches 2 middle school students in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In two separate incidents early Wednesday and Thursday morning, two middle school aged girls were approached by a man in his 30’s on their way to school.

“A student at Gaskill Prep School reported to her dean that on the way to school a gentlemen approached her tried to make conversation with her and apparently tried to hug her,” said Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent.

Niagara Falls police say the 13-year-old girl ran away. The next morning another girl saw a man who matched the same description.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30’s with blue eyes, red hair and a scruffy beard. Police say he’s 5’8 about 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, a hat, and a red bandana.

Many parents took to social media, understandably concerned about the incident happening so close to a school.

“We asked our principals inside the school to make sure that students are aware of the safe routes and the safe practices. Parents can feel free to contact the school if they have any questions or concerns and it’s something that we have to continually reinforce,” said Laurrie.

Niagara Falls Police increased patrols at all schools in the city both before and after school, especially at Gaskill Preparatory school on Hyde Park Boulevard.

“This is the first time that this has happened during this school year I would say once or twice a year we may have to do deal with this situation fortunately the police are always right on it,” said Laurrie.

Police say they have no reason to suspect that these were anything more than isolated incidents.