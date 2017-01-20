Student injured in Ohio school shooting

(Photo courtesy of Google Maps)
(Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a shooting was reported at West Liberty High School, in Champaign County, Ohio.

According to firefighters, they were dispatched at about 7:45am, Friday, to West Liberty High School on the report of a shooting.

Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital. The Champaign County Sheriff tells WDTN, the shooter is in custody and a weapon has been recovered.

No other information was released.

This story was originally published by WCMH, a Nexstar contributing station.

