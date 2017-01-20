Western New Yorkers react to President Trump’s inaugural address

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Former Erie County Republican Chairman Bob Davis was decked out in red, white, and blue for the inauguration of the nation’s 45th president, Donald J. Trump.

Davis organized a watch party for the President’s supporters at Dandelions Restaurant in Williamsville Friday afternoon.

“I expect this president is going to do some things very quickly and I think he’s going to take a real hard look, quickly, at the ISIS situation,” Davis told News 4 after Donald Trump addressed the nation as president for the first time.

ISIS was something President Trump didn’t shy away from during his address.

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth,” the President said Friday after taking the oath of office.

The President also promised to take power out of Washington, and put it back in the hands of Americans.

Erie County’s Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner isn’t convinced.

“You can’t say I’m draining the swamp when you bring in new condominiums to the swamp and you repopulate it with your own alligators,” he told News 4.

The nation’s capital had a heavy protester presence Friday, one of the largest of any presidential inauguration.

Ron Matre, a local businessman and Trump supporter, said that’s okay. In fact, he said that’s what America is about.

“I think it’s great because that proves that America is great, that you can have both sides. We have freedom of speech, I think it’s great,” he said.

Not everyone was moved by President Trump’s address.

News 4 viewer Matt Gracie posted on Facebook “it was just a complication of the applause lines from his rallies.”

Matre, who is anxious for the President to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, is looking forward to his first 100 days in office.

“I don’t know how much he can get done in the first 100 days, but pretty much what he campaigned on, why he won, that’s what I’d like to see done.”

In addition to promising to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump has stated finding a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and doing away with some of former President Obama’s executive orders, are at the top of his priority list.