BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — First responders were busy with a building fire in Buffalo Saturday morning.

Crews were called to Bailey Avenue at Littell, near Seneca Street, shortly before 5 a.m.

Multiple viewers shared images of the building on fire.

Dispatchers confirm the fire was brought under control. The Red Cross is assisting 4 children and 13 adults as a result of the fire.