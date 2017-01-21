Red Cross assists 18 people after home goes up in flames

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo fire investigators are working to find out what caused a serious fire at 435 Bailey Avenue early Saturday morning.

18 people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a 10-apartment building went up in flames around 5:10 a.m.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield tells News 4, 16 adults and two children all made it out of the building safely and no one was injured.

He says fire crews still carried out search efforts when they arrived on the scene because at that time they did not know if everyone was accounted for.

Whitfield says the families are lucky to have all made it out in time.

“So the people in the front of the building were able to get out safely. It’s just a blessing that nobody was injured here. That time of morning, middle of the night or early morning to be able to self evacuate is really a blessing,” said Whitfield.

The front of the building had to be torn down due to the extensive damage from the fire. Damages to the structure are $200,000 and $75,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.