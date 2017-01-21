Students dead in bus crash in Italy

By Published: Updated:
Bus that crashed in Verona Italy late Friday, where at least 16 Hungarian passengers died.
Bus that crashed in Verona Italy late Friday, where at least 16 Hungarian passengers died.

Verona, Italy (CBS/WIVB) — Italian police say 16 people died when a bus carrying Hungarian school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highway near Verona.

Thirty-nine people survived. Police commander Geralomo Lacquanita said the bus crashed and burst into flames just before midnight, late Friday.

No other vehicles were involved and it was not clear why the bus went off the road, crashing into the barriers.

The bus was returning to Budapest with students ages 15 to 17. Police say 16 badly burned bodies have been pulled from the wreckage.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s