WNY Middle School students face off in Future City Competition

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Months of hard work came to an end Saturday for groups of middle school students across Western New York. They are just a few of the 40 thousand students participating in the Future City Competition across the country.

From the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to making the 33 here in Buffalo more effiicent and safer, students are tasked with solving real-world problems.

19 students from 15 schools face off in the Future City Competition. Teaghyn Lewis from PS37 said, “I really didn’t care about the 33 until we started doing this project, and I was like, “oh yeah, this would actually help the city!”

The students came up with table-sized models of future cities using recyclable materials. They then had to present and defend their cities to a panel of judges.

She said, “It actually is a good idea to help Buffalo, because our school is right next to the 33. So when we cover the 33, nobody could actually get hurt, and everybody is connected and together.”

All of them say it helps them grow their skills in science math and technology.

Bonnie Rizzo, Regional Coordinator with WNY Future City Competition said, “Many students are never exposed to engineering as a discipline. Students that are good at math and science, it’s not like you run into engineers everyday in your daily lives, so I thin that exposure is good.”

Organizers say it opens students to a path that can help form their future

The first place team from Saturday’s regional finals wins an all expenses paid trip to the national finals in Washington, D.C.