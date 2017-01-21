Women’s March draws thousands to Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across the country and around the world, crowds gathered to call for equal rights, one day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The Women’s March on Washington even made its way to Buffalo. Nearly 3,000 people gathered in Niagara Square to spread the same message of hope and unity.

People marched by the thousands in Buffalo carrying signs about everything from women’s rights to immigration, to reproductive rights.

“How come 50 years later we’re still fighting for equality,” said Heather Cieslik, women’s march demonstrator.

“All my life I have worked for certain issues and I feel right now they are all being threatened,” said Lee Tetkowski, women’s march demonstrator.

Millions of people worldwide marched in solidarity sending a message that women’s rights are civil rights and they’re fighting for other rights they fear President Trump will stomp on.

“We’ve only had our new president for one day and he’s already eliminated a host of information from websites, distribution of information about healthcare, about protection about civil liberties,” said Tim Bryant, women’s march demonstrator.

Women and men from western New York even made the trip to DC to march with half a million people.

Demonstrators are sending a bold message to the new administration that they will not be ignored.

“This has to happen, all of us who are disenfranchised, all of us who are part of the 60 plus million who did not want him to be president. This is our opportunity to stand together and get things done,” said Cieslik.

The Buffalo rally was a peaceful rally. Buffalo police says there were no issues and no arrests.