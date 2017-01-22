DEVELOPING: One killed, six injured in Texas mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and six others injured following a mall shooting in San Antonio, Texas.

The San Antonio police chief described the shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall to CBS affiliate KENS5 as a, “robbery gone really, really bad.”

The chief said there were two suspects who robbed a jewelry store and two Good Samaritans tried to intervene.

One of the Good Samaritans was shot and killed by one of the suspects.

One of the suspects was detained by police while the other got away.

The conditions of the injured people is currently unknown and the police chief confirmed the one death.

