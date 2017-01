WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A person struck by a car was brought to Erie County Medical Center for treatment Saturday night, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

The car hit the person on River Road shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Deputies called to the scene found the pedestrian unconscious. Police have not shared the victim’s name, gender or age. So far the driver has not been charged.