BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers are recovering after being shot on Cornwall Avenue and Sussex Street overnight.

Police say the shooting happened at 2 a.m. A 16-year-old male has been treated and released from ECMC and a 17-year-old male is listed in fair condition at ECMC.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call (716)847-2255.