ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills said on Monday that QB Tyrod Taylor cannot play as an alternate in the 2017 Pro Bowl due to an injury.

With the Bills this past season, Taylor reached a new “career single-season high in rushing yards,” of 580, the team says. He also hit a new career single-season high in rushing touchdowns with six, according to the Bills.

Last season, Taylor was an alternate in the Pro Bowl.