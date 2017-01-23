Darien Lake Country Megaticket concerts announced

By Published:
Country music artist Jason Aldean performs in concert during his “Night Train Tour 2014” at the Baltimore Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Country music artist Jason Aldean performs in concert during his “Night Train Tour 2014” at the Baltimore Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The artists performing as part of Darien Lake’s Country Megaticket have been announced.

Here are the artists set to perform, and the days they are coming:

  • June 3 — Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown
  • June 16 — Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane
  • August 4 — Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
  • August 10 — Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young
  • August 25 — Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and more

The Megatickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. They will be available in three categories.

  • Gold – $600 – The same pavilion ticket in the GA pit or a reserved 200 level spot for all five shows and premier parking. One parking pass will be allowed per pair of Megatickets.
  • Silver – $500 – The same pavilion ticket in the 300 level for all five shows.
  • Lawn – $150 – This would provide a spot on the lawn at all five shows. A ticket for the preferred lawn area can be purchased for another $60 plus fees.

Tickets will be available at Megaticket.com.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s