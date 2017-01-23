Darien Lake Country Megaticket concerts announced

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The artists performing as part of Darien Lake’s Country Megaticket have been announced.

Here are the artists set to perform, and the days they are coming:

June 3 — Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown

June 16 — Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane

August 4 — Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

August 10 — Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young

August 25 — Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and more

The Megatickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. They will be available in three categories.

Gold – $600 – The same pavilion ticket in the GA pit or a reserved 200 level spot for all five shows and premier parking. One parking pass will be allowed per pair of Megatickets.

Silver – $500 – The same pavilion ticket in the 300 level for all five shows.

Lawn – $150 – This would provide a spot on the lawn at all five shows. A ticket for the preferred lawn area can be purchased for another $60 plus fees.

Tickets will be available at Megaticket.com.