Foggy roads may have been factor in fatal Orleans County crash

TOWN OF KENDALL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Holley woman was killed in an Orleans County car crash Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says two cars collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Norway Rd. in the Town of Kendall.

The driver of a northbound vehicle failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to authorities. The Sheriff’s Office says that when she did this, a westbound vehicle struck her vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, Rebekah Hoak, 20, was killed. Her front seat passenger was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in satisfactory condition.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was also taken to the hospital, and was released.

The accident is under investigation. Foggy roads may have been a factor in the crash.

