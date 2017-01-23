Forest Lawn allowing burial of cremated pets with owners

By Published: Updated:
forest_lawn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking to have their pets’ cremated remains buried with them can make it happen at Forest Lawn Group Cemeteries.

The group is the first set of cemeteries to embrace New York’s new Pet Burial Law.

“At the Forest Lawn Group, we believe that allowing the incidental interment of the cremated remains of domestic pets is an important step for us to take,” Joseph Dispense, President of the Forest Lawn Group of Cemeteries, said. “It allows us to better meet the emotional needs of the many families and individuals who have a strong bond with their pets, including service dogs and police K9 corps.”

The law does not force cemeteries to allow pet interments, but it does give them the option for it.

“For a pet burial at our cemeteries, we are not charging a fee for the grave itself. But under the new law, 100% of all other fees associated with the burial of cremated domestic pets must be deposited into the cemetery’s permanent maintenance fund,” Dispenza said. “So, any revenue derived from pet burials will go directly to the long-term maintenance of our cemeteries, which helps us to keep our sacred promise to provide the finest in perpetual care to all those who rest within our gates.”

Anyone looking for more information on pet burials at the cemeteries can call (716) 885-1600 or click/tap here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s