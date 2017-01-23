Forest Lawn allowing burial of cremated pets with owners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking to have their pets’ cremated remains buried with them can make it happen at Forest Lawn Group Cemeteries.

The group is the first set of cemeteries to embrace New York’s new Pet Burial Law.

“At the Forest Lawn Group, we believe that allowing the incidental interment of the cremated remains of domestic pets is an important step for us to take,” Joseph Dispense, President of the Forest Lawn Group of Cemeteries, said. “It allows us to better meet the emotional needs of the many families and individuals who have a strong bond with their pets, including service dogs and police K9 corps.”

The law does not force cemeteries to allow pet interments, but it does give them the option for it.

“For a pet burial at our cemeteries, we are not charging a fee for the grave itself. But under the new law, 100% of all other fees associated with the burial of cremated domestic pets must be deposited into the cemetery’s permanent maintenance fund,” Dispenza said. “So, any revenue derived from pet burials will go directly to the long-term maintenance of our cemeteries, which helps us to keep our sacred promise to provide the finest in perpetual care to all those who rest within our gates.”

Anyone looking for more information on pet burials at the cemeteries can call (716) 885-1600 or click/tap here.