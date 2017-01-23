Investigators looking into what caused 2 fires at same address

News 4 Staff Published:
car-and-house-fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators are looking into what caused two fires on Kermit Ave. in Buffalo.

The fires were minutes apart at the same address.

Fire crews say they were first called to the scene on Kermit Ave. for a car fire around 11 p.m. Sunday. While they were on the way, there was another alarm for a house fire at the same address.

The Division Chief tells News 4 the car and the house fire are related, but it does not look like one sparked the other.

Three people were rescued from the second floor of the home. The Chief says the fire was mainly contained to the first floor.

He says when crews went inside, they found materials they consider unusual.

The Red Cross is helping the three people who were inside the home.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s