Investigators looking into what caused 2 fires at same address

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators are looking into what caused two fires on Kermit Ave. in Buffalo.

The fires were minutes apart at the same address.

Fire crews say they were first called to the scene on Kermit Ave. for a car fire around 11 p.m. Sunday. While they were on the way, there was another alarm for a house fire at the same address.

The Division Chief tells News 4 the car and the house fire are related, but it does not look like one sparked the other.

Three people were rescued from the second floor of the home. The Chief says the fire was mainly contained to the first floor.

He says when crews went inside, they found materials they consider unusual.

The Red Cross is helping the three people who were inside the home.