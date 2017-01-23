Local woman looks back at near-death experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- May 14, 2011. Wendy Ponzo, then Wendy Braudus, was at home with her boyfriend Kasmar Williams on Parkridge Avenue.

According to Ponzo, Williams suffered a seizure earlier in the day.

She said when he woke up from a nap, something didn’t seem right.

“His eyes (were) bloodshot red, and I just remember him pulling a gun out,” she told News 4. What happened next, nearly cost Ponzo her life.

“I remember going up front and sitting on my sofa, and him coming right out of the room and just shot me.”

Her cheek bone shattered, Ponzo fled, as Williams attempted to fire again.

“When the gun jammed, I just ran. Something told me to go. I ran fast, real fast,” she said.

“I heard several more shots go off: bang, bang, bang.”

Buffalo Police said Williams then turned the gun on himself.

Ponzo made it to a nearby corner store, where someone called 911. Her sister, Laquita Ross, thought she was dead when she got the call her sister had been shot.

“Somehow I got through the closed doors and found my sister and saw her laying on that metal table with her face shot open,” Ross said.

“It grazed my nose, it went in here, and came out on the side,” Ponzo said, as she showed us where the bullet struck her.

Ponzo is now married, and has five children. She’s opening her own boutique in Buffalo and writing a book about her story.

She told News 4 the experience changed the way she views life.

“You have to live every day like it’s your last,” she said.

And she’s reminded of that, every time she sees that small scar above her nose; proof that she’s a survivor.

Ponzo’s book is called “The Girl I Was Then, and the Woman I am Now,” a release yet has yet to be announced.

