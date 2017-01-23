Niagara Falls teen in serious condition after being struck by car in hit and run crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I don’t know if he’s going to have to be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life,” said Monica Crogan, Calvin’s grandmother.

Family members of Calvin Crogan say the teen is in serious condition at ECMC, after being struck by a car Thursday afternoon. The 19-year-old was riding his bicycle east bound on Ontario Avenue just before 3:30 when he was struck by a car and the driver took off. Today family members are still in shock.

“They said he was dragged he flew up in the air,” said Monica Crogan.

“I’m used to him being around happy, excited, always taking pictures, clowning and joking around.so me seeing him like that it was hard for me to think like oh my gosh is he going to be the same Calvin is he going to make it,” said Olivia Merchant, Calvin’s aunt

Family members say Crogan has a blood clot and swelling in his brain and say he may need surgery. Crogan’s aunt says his mother is afraid he will never be the same.

“Her biggest fear right now is if he’s going to be brain dead if there’s going to be something wrong with his brain. She doesn’t want her son to live like that,” said Merchant.

Niagara Falls police have received some leads from the public, but many questions still remain.

“We were able to narrow down the make and model of the car and the years and we have an idea of who the car might be registered to but we have yet to locate the vehicle,” said Angela Munn, Niagara Falls Police Traffic Division Captain.

Police are searching for a grey/charcoal colored 2002-2005 Hyundai Sonata, which should have front passenger side damage. Police say they have surveillance video from a local store of the vehicle that could’ve potentially been involved, but they’re still trying to figure out who was behind the wheel.

“Just get this guy and lock him up,” said Monica Crogan.

If you saw the crash happen or have any information at all you’re asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Dept. Traffic Division: 716-286-4711 or 716-286-4565