Official Star Wars: Episode VIII title revealed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WIVB) — The title of the sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens has been revealed. Episode VIII will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The announcement was made on StarWars.com Monday morning.

“We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy,” the statement read. “In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.”

The film will be directed and written by Rian Johnson, who is known for movies like Looper (2012) and Brick (2005). J.J. Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens, will serve as one of the executive producers.

The Last Jedi will be in theaters on December 15.