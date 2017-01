VILLAGE OF SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Traffic officials say an accident closed down more than half a mile of Rt. 60 in Chautauqua County Monday morning.

Specifically, the road was shut down in both directions from Jamestown St. and Sylvester Rd. in the Village of Sinclairville.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m.

Officials said the road could be closed for up to four hours around 9:20 a.m.