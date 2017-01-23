Right-to-die bill returns to NY Legislature

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
AP logo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers will again consider legislation that would authorize people with terminal illnesses to request life-ending drugs from a physician.

The bill introduced Monday in Albany would require two physicians to certify the patient’s illness is terminal. Physicians could refuse to agree to the request for any reason.

The bill passed an Assembly committee last year but didn’t get a full vote in the Legislature. It faces significant challenges again this year.

Supporters say the bill gives suffering patients the freedom to end their lives with dignity but has proper safeguards.

Opponents worry the measure would be abused and say the bill will require close study.

Colorado, Washington, Vermont, California and Oregon already have laws on the books allowing people to request life-ending medication from a physician.

