School: Student arrested after bringing gun in backpack

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Baker Hall School was on lockdown for most of the day after school officials say a student brought a gun to school.

According to the school, the student set off a metal detector while entering the building like normal.

Staff members searched the student’s backpack and found a gun inside of it, they say. The student was subsequently arrested and was suspended from school.

A school spokesperson said there was no threat to students.

The student’s identity has not been released.

