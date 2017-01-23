WNY native rescues woman off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO, CA (WIVB / KFMB-TV) — Witnesses call a Buffalo native a hero for risking his own life to save a woman who was swept into the Pacific Ocean. The man, who friends know only by his last name, Struble, was enjoying an iconic evening at the beach Saturday.

“We were just taking pictures, watching the sunset, and a wave came, and we all just started running. They were the last two, and it got them,” Stuble recalled.

Both women were pulled into the water. Struble’s friend, Janice Ambrosiani, explained, “…It was horrible. We just watched them get washed away. There was nothing you could do.”

But Stuble felt there was something he could do. He took off his clothes, dropped his camera to the ground, and jumped into the 58 degree ocean water.

Struble successfully saved one woman in dangerous surf conditions; waves topped 15 feet.

Lifeguards spent forty minutes searching before they found the second woman. She later died at a San Diego hospital.

Friends have filled Struble’s Facebook page with dozens of comments congratulating him for his heroism. Struble’s page indicates he grew up Buffalo and graduated from Victor High School. Friends tell News 4 he moved to California several years ago.

