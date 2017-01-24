3 arrested, kids taken away in alleged meth lab bust

TOWN OF FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people in Cattaraugus County were charged with making methamphetamine.

New York State Troopers assisted County CPS representatives in Franklinville Monday afternoon.

Daren Tingue Sr., 50, Daren Tingue Jr., 26, and Dlyn Tingue, 44, were arrested in relation to an alleged meth lab on Bakerstand Rd.

They were all charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully manufacturing methamphetamine, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal marijuana possession.

Children, aged eight and four, were turned over to other family members.

The Tingues were jailed in Cattaraugus County on $30,000 bail.