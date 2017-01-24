Alleged driver in hit and run enters not guilty plea

Related Coverage Niagara Falls teen in serious condition after being struck by car in hit and run crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In court Tuesday, Ronald Harrison entered a not guilty plea, for felony charges of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Police say Harrison was the driver of the car that hit 19-year-old Calvin Crogan on Ontario Avenue last Thursday, throwing him from his bike, causing serious injuries.

“It’s unfortunate,”said Officer Matt Illig, a traffic cop with Niagara Falls police. “Especially instances like this- this family it’s a tragedy for them.”

Police say the driver never stopped and that’s when their investigation began, finding evidence at the scene which they say lead them to Harrison.

“There was damage to the windshield from impact as well as the front fog light of the vehicle.”

Police say using that piece of the light — they could determine the make and model of the car. Running that information against state vehicle ownership records and checking with local collision shop records, they found Ronald Harrison, 61, from Niagara Falls.

“After interviewing him, he brought us to where he left the vehicle,” said Officer Illig. “The damage was consistent with the damage on passenger side.”

Four days after the accident, officers arrested Harrison. Police say he seemed remorseful but never said why he left the scene.

“Luckily we do have some sort of closure for the family.”

Harrison didn’t have a lawyer present Tuesday so he’s due back Thursday with proper counsel. He remains in jail on $3000 bail.

If he’s convicted of the felony offense, he faces up to four years in jail.